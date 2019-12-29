Sana'a [Yemen], Dec 29 (NAI): At least nine people were killed and 30 others sustained injuries after a missile struck a military parade in Yemen's southern province of Dhale on Sunday.
Yemen's Security Belt Force has confirmed the attack, saying that the explosion targetted a graduation ceremony of its cadets, Gulf News reported.
No group has claimed the responsibility for the attack yet. (ANI)
9 killed in missile attack on military parade in southern Yemen
ANI | Updated: Dec 29, 2019 18:00 IST
