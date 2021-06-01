9 killed on southern Colombia farm

Bogota [Colombia], June 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Eight men and one woman were killed on a farm located in the rural area of Algeciras in the southern Colombian department of Huila, Mayor of Algeciras Libardo Pinto said Monday.



It is not clear whether the victims are locals, Algeciras representative Gelvi Cabrera told national newspaper El Tiempo, adding that the victims may come for the coffee harvest season starting from Monday.

"We need the national government to intervene with social investment to mitigate the effects of the violence that the post-conflict period has left us," said Pinto.

Condemning the violent act, the non-governmental organization Institute for Development and Peace Studies said that so far in 2021, there have been 41 violent incidents nationwide, leading to 158 fatalities. (ANI/Xinhua)

