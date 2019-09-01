9 people killed in plane crash in the Philippines

Calamba, [Philippines], Sept 1 (Sputnik/ANI): Nine people were killed when a small plane crashed at a resort in the Philippines's city of Calamba on Sunday.

The plane crashed at around 3 pm (local time) in Laguna province. According to the flight manifest, there were nine people on board. All of them have been declared dead by the authorities.

Two other people were hospitalised after being injured by the aircraft's fragments.

According to witnesses, the plane plummeted and exploded after failing to gain altitude. (Sputnik/ANI)

