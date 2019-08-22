Sudan's newly-appointed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok (File photo)
Sudan's newly-appointed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok (File photo)

Abdalla Hamdok takes charge as Sudan's new Prime Minister

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 06:45 IST

Khartoum [Sudan], Aug 22 (ANI): As the country embarked on a three-year transition to civilian rule earlier this month, Abdalla Hamdok took constitutional oath as prime minister on Wednesday (local time), state media reported.
According to SUNA news agency, Hamdok was sworn in before Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, chairman of the newly-formed Sovereign Council, at the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum in presence of the chief justice.
Hamdok is expected to form a government of 20 ministers who will be selected by the opposition Freedom and Change Alliance on August 28, Xinhua reported.
Under the deal recently signed by Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Freedom and Change Alliance, the Sovereign Council comprises 11 members: five military members chosen by the TMC, five civilian members chosen by the opposition alliance, and one civilian selected through consultation by the two sides.
The Sovereign Council automatically dissolved the TMC which had been running Sudan's affairs since the ouster of former President Omar al-Bashir on April 11.
Hamdok, who obtained a bachelor's degree from the University of Khartoum, a master's and a doctorate from the University of Manchester, was a senior official in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning during the 1980s.
Hamdok was the regional director for Africa and the Middle East of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance from 2003 to 2008.
He worked as director of regional integration and trade for the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) in 2001 and 2002, and UNECA deputy executive secretary from 2011 to October 2018.
In September 2018, Hamdok was named as the Sudanese minister of finance by al-Bashir, but he refused to accept the nomination. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 07:22 IST

Fifth India-Nepal Joint Commission meet concludes, MoU signed on...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 22 (ANI): The fifth round of Indo-Nepal Joint Commission meeting concluded here with the signing of Memorandum of Understanding on Food Safety and Standards.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 06:21 IST

Naidu urges Indian companies to consider Estonia as launchpad...

Tallinn [Estonia], Aug 22 (ANI): Batting to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade and commerce, especially in the areas of IT, e-governance and cybersecurity, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu urged Indian companies to consider Estonia as a launchpad for European markets.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 05:46 IST

US to hold maritime security dialogue with India today

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Officials from the US Department of Defence will hold a two-day inter-sessional dialogue with their Indian counterparts from Thursday to strengthen cooperation in maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region, according to the US Department of State.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 05:46 IST

Israel launches airstrikes in Gaza in response to rocket attack

Tel Aviv [Israel], Aug 22 (ANI): Israeli warplanes attacked Hamas posts in Gaza in the wee hours of Thursday in response to an earlier rocket attack on southern Israel.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 04:44 IST

UNSC to meet today for discussions over US cruise missile test

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): The UN Security Council is all set to meet on Thursday afternoon for open discussions over the recent medium-range cruise missile test conducted by the United States earlier this week, previously prohibited by the now-abandoned Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (IN

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 04:41 IST

Scores killed after Houthis fire ballistic missile at Saudi base

Sanaa [Yemen], Aug 22 (ANI): Scores of people were killed after Yemen's Houthi rebels said they fired a ballistic missile targeting a Saudi military operation room in the Kingdom's southwestern province of Jizan on late Wednesday evening, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 04:36 IST

Court rules against Ryanair Pilot strike in Ireland, UK bid for...

London [UK], Aug 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Irish airline Ryanair on Wednesday (local time) announced it has won an injunction in a Dublin court against a 48-hour strike by its pilots in Ireland but lost the case in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 03:45 IST

Court extends 14-day physical remand of Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 22 (ANI): An accountability court in Lahore has granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) an extension of 14 days in the physical remand of Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of erstwhile prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and her cousin Yousuf Abbas in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 03:20 IST

Trump administration decides to end limits on detention of...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): The Trump administration on Wednesday unveiled new rules that would allow officials to indefinitely detain migrant families crossing the border illegally. This would replace the decades-old agreement that limited the time of authorities who could hold migrant child

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 02:20 IST

Merkel gives Brexit ultimatum to Johnson, urges to resolve...

Berlin [Germany], Aug 22 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel has challenged British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to come up with a new plan for the Irish border backstop-"Brexit" in 30 days.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:51 IST

United global response required to tackle terror: VP Naidu

Tallinn [Estonia], Aug 21 (ANI): Underlining that terrorism is a major global challenge for India, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu who is in Estonia as part of his three-nation visit, on Wednesday stressed the need of a united global response to tackle the menace.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:34 IST

'Phir milengey!' says outgoing French envoy to India

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Outgoing French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler on Wednesday hosted a tight-knit farewell reception wherein he outlined that India and France have accomplished good work together.

Read More
iocl