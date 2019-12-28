Abdelaziz Djerrad named Algeria's Prime Minister

Algiers [Algeria], Dec 28 (ANI): Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Saturday appointed Abdelaziz Djerrad as the country's new Prime Minister, state media reported.

Djerrad replaces current interim PM Sabri Boukadoum and has been tasked by the President with forming a new Cabinet, state-run radio Channel III reported, as cited by Xinhua news agency.

Djerrad has already served as secretary-general at the presidency in the era of President Liamine Zeroual from 1994 to 1997, and diplomatic advisor for the then interim President Ali Kafi from 1992 to 1994. (ANI)

