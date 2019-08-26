Afghanistan: 3 injured in explosion outside Pak consulate in Jalalabad

Jalalabad [Afghanistan], Aug 26 (ANI): At least three individuals, including one policeman, were injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded outside the holding area of Pakistan's Consulate General here on Sunday night.

"IED exploded outside holding area of our Consulate General in Jalalabad. All Pakistani staff are safe. One policeman and two applicants are reportedly wounded," Mohammad Faisal, the Spokesperson of Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted.

"We are in contact with Afghan authorities to ensure strengthened security for Consulate General's premises and personnel," he added. (ANI)