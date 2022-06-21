African leaders call for immediate ceasefire in Congo

Nairobi [Kenya], June 21 (ANI/Xinhua): African leaders on Monday directed an immediate cessation of hostilities in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) where fighting has led to the loss of lives and property as well as mass displacements.

The leaders from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, DRC, Burundi and Tanzania called on the armed groups to withdraw from recently taken positions.

"In doing so, the political process should be intensified by all parties in order to allow the citizens of the DRC feel safe and secure and be able to pick up and continue their respective social, cultural and economic activities," the leaders said in a communique issued after the end of the day-long meeting in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

The leaders who met for the third East African Community (EAC) Heads of State conclave on inter-Congolese dialogue of the Nairobi process on the peace and security situation in Eastern DRC, directed that all offensive language, hate speech, threats of genocide and other politically inciting language must cease and must be discouraged by all parties.

They said the people of the DRC must be encouraged to work together in order to stabilize the eastern DRC for it to prosper.



"The conclave agreed and reinforced that trust and confidence-building, cessation of hostilities, unconditional ceasefire, participation in the political processes in the country, prioritization and participation in the country's development, citizenship, presence of foreign negative elements, fate of combatants during reintegration and status of refugees and internally displaced persons are among critical issues that require concerted, urgent and durable resolution," they said.

The leaders committed to contribute to reconciliation and lasting peace and were determined to find a swift and lasting solution to the conflict in the DRC, particularly in the North and South Kivu as well as Ituri Provinces.

The leaders directed that the Regional Force should, in cooperation with the military and administrative forces of the DRC, seek to stabilize and secure the peace in the DRC.

"The Regional Force should also cooperate in implementation of the disarmament and demobilization process," the leaders said.

The latest efforts come amid diplomatic spat between Rwanda and DRC, with Kinshasa accusing Kigali of supporting the M23 rebels who are responsible for the latest fighting that has forced thousands of people to flee to Uganda.

Regional analysts, however, say the Regional Force is likely to find it difficult to pacify the vast forested region that has many rebel groups with different interests.

The meeting was attended by Presidents Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Evariste Ndayishimiye (Burundi), Salva Kiir Mayardit (South Sudan) and Felix Tshisekedi (DR Congo) while Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan was represented by ambassador to Kenya. (ANI/Xinhua)

