Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases near 3.4 million

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], January 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent reached 3,393,591 as of Saturday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

According to the agency's data, the death toll related to the pandemic in Africa stood at 83,901 as of Saturday evening.

A total of 2,854,275 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent so far, the agency added.



Southern Africa is the hardest-hit in Africa in terms of the number of confirmed cases, followed by the Northern Africa region, according to the agency.

The most affected African countries include South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia, data showed.

South Africa is also the most affected African country in terms of COVID-19-inflicted deaths, with 40,076 deaths so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

