Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 8.58 mln

Cape Town [South Africa], November 22 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 8,582,983 as of Monday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 221,721.



Some 8,029,055 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, according to the agency.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

In terms of the caseloads, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

