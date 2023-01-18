After Kenya visit, Lok Sabha Speaker-led Parliament delegation reaches Tanzania

Dar-es-Salaam [Tanzania], January 18 (ANI): After completing the successful visit to Kenya, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation (IPD), reached Tanzania's city Dar es Salaam on the second leg of East Africa visit on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Birla said, "Arrived at Dar es Salaam, Tanzania with the IPD. Humbled by the warm welcome at the airport. Will hold several bilaterals with the dignitaries of Tanzania & looking forward to productive engagement in the direction of strengthening relations between two Parliaments and countries."

Birla and the members of the IPD were received at the airport by officials of the Tanzanian government and the Indian High Commission in Tanzania.

During his visit, Birla held discussions with the Speaker of the Parliament of Tanzania Tulia Ackson. At the outset, Birla thanked Ackson for the traditional and warm welcome accorded to the Indian Delegation.

"Held fruitful discussions with Speaker of National Assembly of Tanzania Tulia Ackson and Speaker of Parliament of Zanzibar Zubair Ali Maulid. The interaction was enriching and covered key segments of our relationship," he added.

Lok Sabha Speaker added that he stressed that Indian Parliament supports the mutual exchange of parliamentary delegations, as he urged the formation of Parliamentary Friendship Groups and people-to-people contacts to increase the affinity between our two countries and Parliaments.

Speaking on the occasion, Birla emphasised that India and Tanzania have traditionally had close and friendly relations. He added that the shared values, the legacy of struggle against colonialism and the strong desire for the progress and prosperity of their people have defined the relationship between the two countries. Birla expressed joy that India has always been a reliable partner in Tanzania's development journey.

Weighing in on the traditionally close, friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries, Birla said the present relations should be expanded to new avenues of innovation and technology. Presently, India is the fifth largest economy with the potential to grow further and Tanzania is the most important economy in the African continent.

The partnership of India and Tanzania on the economic front will fuel growth in both countries, added Birla.



Referring to the setting up of the IIT in Tanzania, Birla noted that it is a matter of pride that the first IIT, outside India, is being set up in Tanzania. This will help in the development of the human resource of Tanzania, added Birla. Besides, a technological park which is being conceptualised will add to the growth of the engine of Tanzania, mentioned Birla.

Referring to the defence ties between the two countries, Birla said it is a matter of satisfaction that the defence partnership between India and Tanzania has augmented over a period of time and he expressed hope that this will be further strengthened.

On India's G20 Presidency, Birla noted that India will make efforts to put forth the concerns of developing countries and the global south at the summit. Referring to contributions of the Indian diaspora, Birla said that people of Indian roots in Tanzania are playing an important role in the development of the country. The Lok Sabha Speaker suggested that regular exchange of dialogue and visits of dignitaries at the higher level will further strengthen the ties between the two countries.

He informed that on the sidelines of G20, the Indian Parliament will also organise the P20 conference of the Speakers of the Parliaments of the G20 countries this year. Birla added that India being the world's largest democracy, will try to effectively resolve global issues through this platform.

Expressing happiness that after 50 years a parliamentary delegation from India was visiting Tanzania under his leadership, Birla said such high-level visits strengthen political and parliamentary relations. He added that the Indian Parliament supports the mutual exchange of parliamentary delegations and continuity of visits. Birla observed that such steps not only increase the affinity between the two countries and the Parliaments but also encourage people-to-people contact and cooperation.

The Lok Sabha stressed the need to explore the possibility of setting up an India-Tanzania Parliamentary Friendship Group to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy. He added that such a forum will help share each other's experiences and perspectives, resulting in further strengthening of bilateral relations and opening up new opportunities for cooperation. Capacity building of Members and Officers of Tanzania legislature through PRIDE, Lok Sabha Secretariat was also discussed.

Later on, Birla met with the Zanzibar House of Representatives, Zubeir Ali Maulid and said that both countries have an age-old relationship going back centuries. He added that Indian traders have been visiting Zanzibar for centuries. Birla also said that over the centuries many Indians settled in Zanzibar, leading to the development of friendly relations between the two countries. Birla also recalled that in the year 1974, India became the first country to open a consulate in Zanzibar leading to several high-level political visits between India and Zanzibar.

Zubeir Ali Maulid invited Birla to visit Zanzibar.

Birla and the visiting Parliamentary delegation to Tanzania paid tributes to the fallen Indian soldiers during the First World War at Commonwealth War Cemetery at Dar Es Salaam. (ANI)

