Ahead of G-20 summit, Putin calls for US, Russia dialogue

Moscow [Russia], June 23 (ANI): Days ahead of G-20 Summit in Japan, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called for dialogue with the United States, saying it is "impossible" to find consensus without talks.

"They [US] have their own idea of how these or other issues are solved, and we have our own. But it is impossible to find consensus without dialogue," Tass quoted Putin as saying. "Therefore, as soon as they are ready - please, we will be glad to develop these relations," he added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that he will meet Putin during the summit on June 28-29, reported Al Jazeera.

However, Kremlin that time said no arrangement has been made for the meet.

"There haven't been any requests. There are also no agreements so far," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Putin has also claimed that the US political system is acting as a roadblock in improving relations between the two nations.

"We see the political system does not allow him (Trump) to do many things he want to do. Although, certainly, a lot depends on the political will," he said,

In May, the two leaders spoke over the phone, where they discussed Venezuela, Ukraine, North Korea, Nuclear Arms Control and even the "Russian Hoax". (ANI)

