Air India flight carrying four tonnes of medical items arrives in Seychelles

Victoria [Seychelles], April 15 (ANI): An Air India flight carrying four tonnes of medical items including essential lifesaving medicines being gifted to Seychelles arrived at Victoria airport here.

"The airindiain flight carrying 4 tonnes of medical items being gifted to Seychelles lands at Victoria Airport. FightCovid19," Indian High Commission here said in a tweet.

It also attached a 32- second video which shows the Air India plane.

A press release by the high commission earlier said that the Indian government would gift the first consignment of 4 tonnes of essential lifesaving medicines to the Seychelles Government in view of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

It said the medicines have been requested by the Seychelles government.

"This is a special arrangement made in view of the special relations with Seychelles in order to enable the supply of these medicines despite the restrictions in place due to the lockdown. This is yet another manifestation of India's unwavering commitment to stand with Seychelles, in rain, and in shine. Despite its own domestic challenges and constraints, India has always believed in sharing its resources and expertise with its friends and partners," the release said.

India has reached out to countries in its neighbourhood and beyond with help in the form of medicines and other things as they battle with the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)