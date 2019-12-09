Air siren heard in Baghdad amid explosions reports

Baghdad [Iraq], Dec 9 (ANI): Air raid siren went off near Baghdad International Airport in Iraq early on Monday morning amid reports that several explosions hit the surrounding area.

There have been unconfirmed reports of a missile attack, Russia Today reported. No casualties have been reported so far.

Jordan-based Arabic weekly Al-Hadath reported, citing its own correspondent, that two rockets landed in the area near the airport. The area is reportedly home to Iraqi military installations as well as the US forces. (ANI)

