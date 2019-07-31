Ajinomoto blending with local taste as it expands business to Africa

Abuja [Nigeria], July 30 (ANI): Japan's Ajinomoto Group, which produces and sells various seasonings and processed foods, is trying to expand its business to Africa but are finding it difficult to sell their products in these new markets.

"The perception in the southern part of Nigeria is negative as many there do not understand the process of making Ajinomoto. Some there think it is chemical. Our strategy is to inform the correct information, provide scientific evidence and tell the benefit of Ajinomoto, especially to key opinion leaders in the south," Ajinomoto official Osake Kehindeohi said.

A number of businesses are showing high interest in Africa but manufacturers are finding it difficult to sell their products in these new markets.

The challenge gets tougher when there is a negative perception or wrong information about the products.

These energetic Nigerian sales team members reflect the determination of the business to come out on top. It means the success of their companies' product all over Nigeria even in the south area where it has been facing difficulties.

"I can surely feel the consumer perception is changing positively and as a result, the responsibility of sales is to make sure that that product is always available for the customer," Ajinomoto official Isa Hassan Shallamhwa said.

Their activities are supported by a clever corporate strategy to benefit from opinion leaders and social media network to spread the truth of the product. (ANI)

