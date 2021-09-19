Algeria flies flags at half-mast to mourn former President Bouteflika's death

Algiers [Algeria], September 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Saturday ordered flags to be flown at half-mast throughout the country for three days in honour of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the official APS news agency reported.

The presidency announced that Bouteflika died on Friday at age 84.

Bouteflika became the Algerian foreign minister in 1963.



He participated in the 1999 presidential election and scored an overwhelming victory.

Bouteflika served as president for four consecutive terms until April 2019.

In April 2013, Bouteflika suffered a cerebrovascular accident, which reduced his mobility and presidential activity. He had since made rare public appearances. (ANI/Xinhua)

