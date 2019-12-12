Algeria to hold presidential election today

Algiers [Algeria], Dec 12 (Sputnik/ANI): Algeria is set to open polling stations across the country on Thursday for its citizens to elect their new president amid a political crisis and ongoing anti-government protests demanding political reforms before any vote.

According to the Algerian Elections Committee, nearly 24.5 million people are expected to cast their votes, including about one million Algerian nationals living abroad, who have begun voting a few days earlier.

Five candidates are competing to replace deposed president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, whose intention to seek a fifth term in office led to nationwide protests followed by his resignation on April 2.

There are four candidates representing the country's political parties, Azzedine Mihoubi of the Democratic National Rally, Ali Benflis and Abdelaziz Belaid of the National Liberation Front and Abdelkader Ben Grina of the Islamist El-Binaa National Movement, as well as one independent candidate, former Prime Minister Abdelmadjid Taboun.

The country's opposition does not support the election and continues to insist on reforming governing structures to get rid of Bouteflika's legacy. (Sputnik/ANI)

