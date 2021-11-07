Alleged mastermind behind attack on President Duque arrested

Bogota [Colombia], November 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Colombian law enforcement has arrested the suspected organizer of the attack on the helicopter of Colombian President Ivan Duque, according to Defense Minister Diego Molano Aponte.

"We tracked him down and captured him. Alias 'Aurelio', the alleged mastermind of the terrorist attack on the helicopter of President @IvanDuque on June 25 in Cucuta," Molano said on Twitter on Saturday.



According to the defence minister, the suspect was arrested as a result of a special operation carried out in the department of Norte de Santander, which borders Venezuela.

On June 25, Duque's helicopter was shot at from the ground, though no casualties were reported. A separate attack occurred in mid-June when over 35 military personnel were injured in a car bomb explosion at an army base in Cucuta.

The Middle Magdalena Bloc of the FARC-EP (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia - People's Army) claimed responsibility for the attacks in July. (ANI/Sputnik)

