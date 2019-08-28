Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (file photo)
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (file photo)

Amazon fires: Macron has to withdraw insults for Brazil to accept anything, says Bolsonaro

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 04:06 IST

Brasilia [Brazil], Aug 28 (ANI): Brazil may reject the USD 20 million offer from G7 nations to combat the Amazon fires if French President Emmanuel Macron fails to withdraw his "insults", the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday.
"First of all, Macron has to withdraw his insults. He called me a liar. Before we talk or accept anything from France...he must withdraw these words then we can talk. First, he withdraws, then offers (aid), then I will answer," Sputnik quoted Bolsonaro as saying.
He, however, refuted his Chief of Staff, Onyx Lorenzoni's words. "Thanks, but maybe those resources are more relevant to reforest Europe," the official said, in what his office has outlined to be his own personal views.
"Did I say that? Did I?" the Brazilian President questioned when asked about Lorenzoni's statement.
The Amazon forests have been hit with this decade's worst blaze. Brazil's handling of the fires has led to ill-feeling between the two Presidents.
Bolsonaro recently also came under fire for his post which took a dig at Macron's wife, which was slammed publicly by the French President. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 05:35 IST

2 killed after major explosion in Gaza

Gaza, Aug 28 (ANI): At least two people lost their lives on Tuesday after an explosion near a police checkpoint at Eldadhuah Junction here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 04:37 IST

Over 800 arrested since outbreak of Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong [China], Aug 28 (ANI): More than 800 people have been arrested ever since the ongoing protests broke out in Hong Kong in June.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 04:28 IST

5 people killed after truck catches fire in China

Zhejiang [China], Aug 28 (ANI): At least five people lost their lives after a truck caught fire in a tunnel here, according to local authorities.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 03:20 IST

'Virgin' to be removed from marriage certificates in Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 28 (ANI): In what is being hailed as a step towards gender equality, brides in Bangladesh will no longer have to declare if they are 'virgins' on marriage certificates, as per a high court ruling.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 23:55 IST

Concerns raised over the use of school children for organising...

Muzaffarabad [PoK], Aug 27 (ANI): Concerns have been expressed over the use of school children here in organising protests without the prior consent of their parents.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 23:25 IST

Hungary seeks more investments from India

Budapest [Hungary], Aug 27 (ANI): Hungary sought more Indian investments during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent visit to the country apart from intensifying cooperation in areas of film production, digitalisation, water management, solar energy, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 23:03 IST

40 people feared dead after boat capsizes off Libya's coast

Tripoli [Libya], Aug 27 (ANI): At least 40 people are feared dead after another boat capsized off the coast of Libya on Tuesday, according to the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR).

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:13 IST

Jaishankar unveils Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Indian embassy in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], Aug 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Indian embassy in Moscow.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 20:54 IST

Pak considering complete closure of airspace to India, says...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 27 (ANI): Pakistan is considering a complete closure of airspace to India, Technology Minister Fawad Hussain Choudhry said on Tuesday, adding that the federal Cabinet is also planning to ban its neighbour from using its territory for trade with Afghanistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 20:28 IST

Jaishankar to meet Russian counterpart in Moscow tomorrow

Moscow [Russia], Aug 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is currently on a two-day visit to Moscow, is scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday to further advance bilateral cooperation and prepare grounds for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit t

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 20:14 IST

Afghanistan seeks UN's interference in Pak's military violations...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Afghanistan has reiterated "strong condemnation" over Pakistan's military violations along its border and sought for the intervention of the United Nations in the matter.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 18:26 IST

Now Pakistan can barely save PoK: Bilawal Bhutto

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 27 (ANI): On the day when Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan threatened India of a nuclear war, Bilawal Bhutto- the leader of the country's National Assembly, criticised his government for its 'failed' policies on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Read More
iocl