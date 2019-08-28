Amazon fires: Macron has to withdraw insults for Brazil to accept anything, says Bolsonaro

Brasilia [Brazil], Aug 28 (ANI): Brazil may reject the USD 20 million offer from G7 nations to combat the Amazon fires if French President Emmanuel Macron fails to withdraw his "insults", the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday.

"First of all, Macron has to withdraw his insults. He called me a liar. Before we talk or accept anything from France...he must withdraw these words then we can talk. First, he withdraws, then offers (aid), then I will answer," Sputnik quoted Bolsonaro as saying.

He, however, refuted his Chief of Staff, Onyx Lorenzoni's words. "Thanks, but maybe those resources are more relevant to reforest Europe," the official said, in what his office has outlined to be his own personal views.

"Did I say that? Did I?" the Brazilian President questioned when asked about Lorenzoni's statement.

The Amazon forests have been hit with this decade's worst blaze. Brazil's handling of the fires has led to ill-feeling between the two Presidents.

Bolsonaro recently also came under fire for his post which took a dig at Macron's wife, which was slammed publicly by the French President. (ANI)

