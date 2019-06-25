Ambassador of India to Madagascar presents his credentials to President of Comoros

Moroni [Comoros], Jun 25 (ANI): Ambassador of India to Madagascar Abhay Kumar presented his credentials to President of Comoros Azali Assoumani in country's capital Moroni on Monday.

The island of Comoros is located in the Indian Ocean and is a member of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) as well as a member of the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC).

There are about 250 persons of Indian origin living in Comoros and play an important role in its economy. India is also building an 18MW power project for this island nation which is likely to be completed soon. (ANI)