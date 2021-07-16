Amid COVID-19, Samsung Electronics plant in emergency in Vietnam

Seoul [South Korea], July 16 (ANI/Global Economic): As Vietnamese institutions decided to close plants due to the spread of COVID-19, Korean companies operating in Vietnam have also been in an emergency.

According to the industry on Thursday, Board of Management of Saigon High Tech Park (SHTP), a national strategic industrial complex located in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, recently ordered companies in SHTP to close their factories.

This is a measure to prevent employees from commuting to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In this complex, many global electronics companies such as Samsung Electronics, the US company Intel and Japanese company Nidec are located.



The Samsung Electronics plant in Ho Chi Minh City has 280,000 square feet site and about 7,000 employees. Main products are TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

Until now, there are reportedly no production delays at Samsung Electronics' plant. It is because Samsung Electronics is planning to continue productions by providing room and board to employees in plant. It is reported that Samsung Electronics will submit this plan to the board of management of SHTP.

Samsung Electronics is currently operating a smartphone plant in Bac Ninh Province and a home appliance plant in Ho Chi Minh City. Bac Ninh plant is the largest plant among Samsung Electronics' plants in Vietnam. In Bac Ninh Province, there are plants of Samsung Electronics' partners such as Samsung Display are also located.

LG Electronics is currently operating a production plant in Hai Phong, Vietnam. The main product is home appliances. Until now, it is reported that LG Electronics' plant has no impact from the spread of COVID-19. LG Electronics, LG Innotek, and LG Display are also located in Hai Phong. (ANI/Global Economic)

