Amid Syrian offensive, Turkish President postpones his visit to Pakistan

Ankara [Turkey], Oct 17 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has postponed his visit to Pakistan scheduled for later this month amid his country's ongoing military offensive in Syria.

Sputnik reported that the visit was scheduled to be held on October 23 and 24. It quoted its sources as saying that the high-level dialogue will now be held at a later date.

Islamabad has supported the Turkish offensive which has otherwise invited the wrath of the international community. Ankara began its offensive soon after US President Donald Trump decided to withdraw forces from Syria.

India, on the other hand, has condemned Turkey's 'unilateral military offensive' in north-east Syria.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement on October 10 had said, "Turkey's actions can undermine stability in the region and the fight against terrorism. Its action also has the potential for causing humanitarian and civilian distress. We call upon Turkey to exercise restraint and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria." (ANI)

