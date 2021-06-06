Amity University conducts training for media professionals of Guyana

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Amity University has concluded a five-day virtual training programme "Media Affairs: Communication and Engagement" for twenty-five members of the official media of the Government of Guyana.

The training, held from May 30 to June 4, was organised under the Indian Technical and Economic Co-operation Programme (ITEC) sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), according to an official release.

Applauding the participants on the successful completion of the training Dr Ashok K Chauhan, Founder President, Amity Group of Institutions thanked the Ministry of External Affairs for initiating this unique programme and remarked that collaborative arrangements with Guyana and India are more successful because English is common to both countries.

He expressed his desire to organize more programmes that will show a path to many countries for promotion and growth.

The five-day training programme was facilitated by the Amity Institute of Training and Development and the Amity School of Communication. During the training programme, the faculties of the university and media personalities engaged with various important aspects of media and communication.

Several different topics like communication planning and strategy; building and leveraging media relations; managing image on social media, and how to debunk fake news, were taught during the training.

The programme not only laid stress on theoretical aspects of writing, communicating but also deliberated on the importance of presentation skills and the art of Public speaking.

Congratulating the participants of the training programme during the valedictory function, Savitri Sonia Parag, Guyana's Minister of Public Service noted the importance of Indian partnership for Guyana.



The minister said that the accomplishment of her country is attributed to the mass media for disseminating information to the people responsibly and correctly, which is also very important for every society to progress.

Delivering the Valedictory address, Dr KJ Srinivasa, High Commissioner of India to Guyana emphasised the significance India attaches to Guyana. He also said Indian committed to working closely with Guyana, in the UN and in the CARICOM.

The High Commissioner advised participants to share feedback on the programme so that more of such programmes can be initiated after improvisation.

During the valedictory address, Somnath Chatterjee, Director (DPA II), Ministry of External Affairs said, "On behalf of the Ministry of External Affairs, I convey my heartfelt congratulations to all participants or attending this training. This is a specially designed training programme for Guyana. We hope the experience and learning will hold you in good stead."

Dr Nitin Batra, CEO of Amity Institute of Training and Development (AITD) noted the common ties between Guyana and India. "Despite the challenging times faced by most countries, the need of the hour is to keep ourselves above crisis and learn lessons. It was a particular passion and interest for us to connect with colleagues from across a different time zone but perhaps with the same beliefs and same heart,'' he added.

Sharing her thoughts about the programme, a participant Suelle Findlay Williams, Director Press and Publicity, Office of the Guyanese President commended Amity for putting together such a comprehensive programme particularly when it comes to communication gaps.

Tyrone Rambacchus, another participant said, "The knowledge that I gained has definitely allowed me to view certain things differently in respect to my functions as a Digital Communications Officer. I feel better equipped to tackle challenges in terms of handling the affairs of the Government.'' (ANI)





