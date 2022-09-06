Another successful visit: Bangladesh minister on PM Sheikh Hasina's India trip

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Bangladesh's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Shahriar Alam said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's trip to India is another successful visit following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tour to Dhaka last year.

Bangladesh PM Hasina is on a State Visit to India from September 5-8. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier today held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ways to enhance ties between the two countries.

India and Bangladesh signed seven Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) to further strengthen relations between the two countries. These agreements were signed after delegation-level talks that featured issues like connectivity, energy, water resources, trade, border management, security and development partnership.

PM Modi and Bangladesh PM Hasina witnessed the exchange of seven MoUs in the key areas of water resources, capacity building, railway, science and technologies.

"It is another successful visit. (Last year) Prime Minister Narendra Modi went there (Bangladesh) to express the love and affection of the Indian people towards Bangabandhu (Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) and 50 years of ties between the two countries. ...After many years we have signed a river water sharing agreement and we have opened avenues for many in future as well," Bangladesh's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs told ANI.



"We are very happy with the outcomes. We find that the North East is a potential market. They have demand, and due to natural reasons they would like Bangladesh as their source," Alam added.

The minister said the Bangladesh delegation is reaching out to businesses in India. "The interest of Indian businesses towards Bangladesh go and invest their capital," he said.

Answering a question on Teesta water-sharing issue, the minister said, "As long as there are commitments from the central government -- and we see there are very clear commitments from the central government. ...I think it will do good for both countries, if the issue is done and dusted."

On the question of whether the Rohingya issue poses a risk, Alam said, "It is, yes. India realizes this as well. It is a problem that has escalated and is getting complex by the hour. It is a huge security risk. The sooner we come together, the better for the region."

In recent years, both sides have sustained a high level of engagement, including at the highest level.

This current visit of PM Sheikh Hasina will further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two countries based on strong historical and cultural ties and mutual trust and understanding. (ANI)

