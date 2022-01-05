Antigua, Barbuda joins International Solar alliance in presence of Indian High Commission in Guyana

Georgetown [ Guyana], January 5 (ANI): Antigua and Barbuda has become the 102nd country to join International Solar Alliance.

“@antiguagov@AntiguaOpm HE@gastonbrownesigns framework agreement of @isolaralliance ISA in presence of HC @drkjsrini making Antigua & Barbuda 102nd country to join ISA-to catalyze global energy transition through a solar-led approach,” tweeted Indian High Commission in Guyana on Wednesday.

Antigua and Barbuda joined the International Solar Framework in the presence of Indian High Commissioner Dr. K. J. Srinivasa.

Antigua and Barbuda has joined the ISA by signing the International Solar Alliance Framework Agreement on Tuesday.

Earlier, Antigua's Prime Minister Gaston Browne signed the ISA Framework agreement on behalf of the Government of Antigua and Barbuda.

The International Solar Alliance is conceived as a coalition of solar resource-rich countries to address their special energy needs and to provide a platform for collaboration to address the identified gaps through a common and agreed approach.

The International Solar Alliance (ISA) is an action-oriented, member-driven, collaborative platform for increased deployment of solar energy technologies as a means for bringing energy access, ensuring energy security, and driving energy transition in its member countries. Launched by India & France in 2015 to facilitate energy access, security & transition.

The ISA is creating a global market system to tap the benefits of solar power by promoting clean energy applications.

With 102 Member countries in the global collective, the ISA is working towards creating a multi-stakeholder ecosystem where sovereign nations, multilateral organizations, industry, policymakers and innovators are coming together to promote the common and shared goal of meeting energy demands of a secure and sustainable world. (ANI)