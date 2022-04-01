Arab League ministers to travel to Moscow for talks on Ukrainian crisis

Cairo [Egypt], April 1 (ANI/Sputnik): A contact group of Arab League ministers is planning to visit Russia next week for negotiations regarding the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the organization said on Thursday.

"An Arab ministerial-level contact group on the Ukrainian crisis will go to Moscow early next week and hold talks with the Russian side on ways to reach a solution to the crisis, whose dangerous consequences are felt by the whole world, especially in the humanitarian area," the Arab League said in a statement acquired by Sputnik.



The contact group will consist of ministers from Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and Sudan as well as the league's secretary general. The Council of the Arab League authorized the group to hold consultations with the interested parties in order to facilitate the search for a diplomatic settlement.

According to Iraqi Foreign Fuad Hussein, the delegation is planning to visit several European countries afterwards.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression. The Russian defense ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. (ANI/Sputnik)

