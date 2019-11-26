Representative image
Argentina: 2 priests sentenced to over 40 years in prison in sexual abuse case

ANI | Updated: Nov 26, 2019 05:06 IST

Buenos Aires [Argentina], Nov 26 (ANI): An Argentine court on Monday sentenced two Roman Catholic priests to more than 40 years in prison for sexually abusing deaf children at a Catholic high-school.
Nicola Bruno Corradi Soliman, 83, and Horacio Hugo Corbacho Blanck, 59, were found guilty of sexually abusing children at Antonio Provolo Institute for Deaf and Hearing Impaired Children and given a sentence of 42 years and 45 years respectively, Anadolu reported, citing a report by local daily La Nacion.
The two had been arrested back in 2016. The court also sentenced Armando Ramon Gomez Bravo, who is an employee at the same school, to 18 years jail term. (ANI)

