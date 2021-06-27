Argentina condemns attack on helicopter of Colombian President

Buenos Aires [Argentina], June 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The Argentine Foreign Ministry has condemned the gunfire attack at the helicopter of Colombian President Ivan Duque in the northeastern part of Colombia.



On Friday, Duque said that his helicopter had come under the gunfire. According to the Noticias Caracol broadcaster, at least six shots were fired at the helicopter, but the aircraft was successfully landed by experienced pilots.

"The Argentine Foreign Ministry voices strong condemnation of the attack at the helicopter with Colombian President Ivan Duque that took place today in the evening and is glad to know that the president is safe," the ministry said on late Friday.

It is still unknown who stands behind the attack on the helicopter. (ANI/Sputnik)

