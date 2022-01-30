Argentina rejects Britain's deployment of new weapons to Malvinas Islands

Buenos Aires [Argentina], January 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina on Saturday expressed strong opposition to Britain's recent installation of new anti-aircraft weaponry on the disputed Malvinas Islands, also known to the Britons as the Falklands.

The Argentine Foreign Ministry noted that the Sky Sabre ground-based air defense system newly deployed on the South Atlantic archipelago triples the range of the former Rapier system.

Argentina, said the ministry, "rejects in the strongest terms the new deployment of British military weapons in the Malvinas Islands," over whose sovereignty the two countries have been locked in a dispute and fought a war in 1982.



The recent deployment is "a new and unjustified show of force and a deliberate departure" from the calls of the United Nations and other international organizations for a peaceful and definitive solution to the sovereignty dispute, added the ministry.

The South American country also stressed that "the alleged defensive status of the British military base in the South Atlantic is not only totally unjustified, but also represents a threat to the entire area."

Located off Argentina's southern Atlantic coast, the Malvinas Islands have been controlled by Britain since 1833, but Argentina insists on having sovereignty over the islands, which it deems as a vestige of colonial rule. (ANI/Xinhua)

