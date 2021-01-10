Argentina reports 11,057 new COVID-19 cases

Buenos Aires [Argentina], January 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina registered 11,057 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the national tally to 1,714,409, the health ministry said.

The ministry also reported 144 more deaths from the disease, bringing the nationwide death toll to 44,417.

The province of Buenos Aires continues to be the district with the highest number of COVID-19 cases since the disease broke out in the country in March.



The Argentine government has extended mandatory social distancing measures until January 31. (ANI/Xinhua)

