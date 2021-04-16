Argentina reports 24,999 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Buenos Aires [Argentina], April 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina on Thursday reported 24,999 new COVID-19 infections and 383 more deaths in the past 24 hours, for a cumulative total of 2,629,156 cases and 58,925 deaths, the Ministry of Health said.

The province of Buenos Aires, with 1,130,148, and the city of Buenos Aires, with 297,569, have the highest number of total cases.

Also on Thursday, the administration of President Alberto Fernandez announced greater mobility restrictions and the closing of educational establishments starting next Monday.



Meanwhile, Health Minister Carla Vizzotti told journalists that 864,000 vaccines will arrive on Sunday from the AstraZeneca laboratory from Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

"Argentina's objective is to sustain what was achieved last year, which was a stronger and more responsive health system. But if we do not reduce the transmission of the virus, it will be difficult," the official said.

Argentina is under preventive and mandatory social distancing measures until April 30. (ANI/Xinhua)

