Argentina reports 5,240 new COVID-19 cases

Buenos Aires [Argentina], January 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina registered 5,240 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the national count to 1,634,834, the health ministry said.



The ministry also reported 56 more deaths from the disease, bringing the nationwide death toll to 43,375.

There are 144,367 active cases in the country and 3,438 people are currently hospitalised in intensive care units, it said.

The Argentine government has extended mandatory social distancing measures until January 31. (ANI/Xinhua)

