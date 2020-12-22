Argentina reports 5,853 new COVID-19 cases

Buenos Aires [Argentina], December 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina on Monday reported 5,853 new COVID-19 cases, taking its national case tally to 1,547,138, said the Ministry of Health.



The ministry also reported 184 more deaths from the disease, bringing the nationwide death toll to 41,997.

The province of Buenos Aires has registered a total of 654,186 cases and remains the most affected region in the South American country.

The Argentine government has extended mandatory social distancing measures until January 31, 2021. (ANI/Xinhua)

