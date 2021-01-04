Representative Image
Argentina reports 5,884 new COVID-19 cases

ANI | Updated: Jan 04, 2021 08:21 IST


Buenos Aires [Argentina], January 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina registered 5,884 new cases of COVID-19 in the past day, taking the national count to 1,640,718, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry also reported 107 more deaths from the disease, bringing the nationwide death toll to 43,482.
There are 144,276 active cases in the country and 3,433 people are currently hospitalised in intensive care units, it said.
The Argentine government has extended mandatory social distancing measures until Jan. 31. (ANI/Xinhua)

