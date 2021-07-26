Argentina reports 7,506 new COVID-19 cases

Buenos Aires, July 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina registered 7,506 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the national count to 4,846,615, the country's health ministry said.



The ministry said 137 more deaths were reported, bringing the national death toll to 103,721.

The number of patients in intensive care has reached 4,219, with a bed occupancy rate of 57 per cent nationwide and 54.4 per cent in Buenos Aires and its periphery.

So far, more than 29.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, according to the health ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

