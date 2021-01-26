Argentine president calls on developed countries for 'greater commitment' against climate change

Buenos Aires [Argentina], January 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Monday called for a greater commitment against climate change from developed countries at the opening session of the Climate Adaptation Summit 2021.

"We have the opportunity to act collectively in response to climate change," said Fernandez virtually at the high-level United Nations global conference, which is being hosted by the Netherlands on January 25-26, and seeks to promote an agenda to adapt societies and economies to climate effects in the next decade.

The Argentine President pointed out a need for a "greater commitment from developed countries to supply technical and financial resources."



It is also necessary "to act with solidarity in the face of a problem that affects us all, but whose worst consequences are felt by vulnerable sectors," he continued.

Adaptation is a priority for Argentina's climate policy, "even though we are a developing country and particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change," he said.

Fernandez pointed out that Argentina's emissions mitigation goal for 2030 "represents an unconditional commitment, which includes all sectors of the economy," and is more ambitious than the previous one.

Last month, Fernandez announced the country's new commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Within the goals proposed for 2030, Argentina will limit its greenhouse gas emissions to 25.7 per cent, a number lower than the one committed to in 2015. (ANI/Xinhua)

