ASEAN foreign ministers express deep concern over situation in Ukraine

Moscow [Russia], February 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have expressed deep concern over the evolving situation and armed hostilities in Ukraine amid Russia's military operation in the country.

"The ASEAN Foreign Ministers are deeply concerned over the evolving situation and armed hostilities in Ukraine. We call on all relevant parties to exercise maximum restraint and make utmost efforts to pursue dialogues through all channels, including diplomatic means to contain the situation, to de-escalate tensions, and to seek peaceful resolution in accordance with international law, the principles of the United Nations Charter and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia," ASEAN foreign ministers said in a statement released Saturday.



Foreign ministers also expressed the belief that "there is still room for peaceful dialogue" to prevent the further escalation of the situation in and around Ukraine.

"For peace, security, and harmonious co-existence to prevail, it is the responsibility of all parties to uphold the principles of mutual respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and equal rights of all nations," the statement added.

On Thursday, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for help in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)

