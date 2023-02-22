Asia Economic Dialogue to be held from February 23-25 in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): The Asia Economic Dialogue (AED) is the Ministry's annual flagship event on Geoeconomics, co-hosted in collaboration with Pune International Centre will be held from February 23-25, stated an official release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

This will the 7th edition of the AED.



As per the MEA, the principal theme for the Dialogue is 'Asia and the Emerging World Order'. The Dialogue will also discuss themes such as Global Growth Prospects; How the Global South Will Shape the G20 Agenda; the Metaverse: Understanding the Future; and Meeting Climate Targets: The Road Ahead.

The Inaugural Session of the Dialogue would be a conversation between Dr S.Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister, H.E Lyonpo Namgay Tshering, Minister of Finance, Royal Government of Bhutan and H.E Ibrahim Ameer, Minister of Finance, Maldives, it stated.

"More than 44 speakers from various countries including Brazil, USA, UK, South Africa, Bhutan, Maldives, Switzerland, Singapore and Mexico will be participating in this Dialogue. A large number of participants would be joining the conversations through the AED's website and digital platforms.," it read. (ANI)

