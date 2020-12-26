At least 10 killed in traffic accident in western Nigeria

Lagos [Nigeria], December 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Local road safety corps confirmed Friday that at least 10 people were killed and 16 others injured in a road accident in Nigeria's western state of Kwara.

The accident happened along Idofian-Ilorin road, near Ilorin, the state capital, when two vehicles caught fire following a collision, said Jonathan Owoade, sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Kwara, in a statement reaching Xinhua on Saturday.

"Twenty-seven people were involved, sadly 10 died, nine of them burnt beyond recognition, while 16 persons sustained various degrees of injuries. One other person was rescued unhurt," Owoade said.



The commander said the accident resulted from a speed limit violation and wrong overtaking.

The bodies of the deceased and those wounded have been transferred to a local hospital, he said.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions and reckless driving. (ANI/Xinhua)

