At least 11 injured in tanker explosion in Nigeria

Lagos [Nigeria], December 20 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 11 people were injured after a tanker loaded with diesel exploded in Lagos, Nigeria's economic hub on Saturday, said local police.

The explosion occurred when the tanker rolled back and collided with another articulated truck carrying goods and a salon car along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, said Olusegun Ogungbemide, head of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Lagos in a statement on Saturday evening.

He said about 11 passengers were involved in the crash but no death was reported, and rescue teams from various agencies were quickly mobilized to the scene for first aid.



"The rescue team of Lagos Fire service and other emergency responders are making frantic efforts to extinguish the fire," said Ogungbemide.

The commander also urged the public to be more vigilant while driving on the road, especially during this festive period.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria due to overloading, poor road conditions and reckless driving. (ANI/Xinhua)

