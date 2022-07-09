At least 15 people killed in road accident in coastal Kenya

Nairobi [Kenya], July 8 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 15 people were killed and five others injured in a grisly road accident along a busy highway in Kenya's coastal Kwale County Friday.

Coast regional police commander Titus Karuri said the accident happened at 6 p.m., involving a minibus known locally as matatu and a truck along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway in the Taru area.



"Those injured are in bad shape but we hope they will be well soon. So far we have 15 people dead out of the crash," Karuri told Xinhua on the phone.

The police commander warned the death toll may rise because those who were rescued from the affected matatu sustained serious injuries.

According to the police, fatal accidents are common in Kenya due to reckless driving, dangerous overtaking, drunk driving, drunk walking, drunk riding, and failure to use helmets. Some 4,121 people were killed in various accidents in 2021 compared to 3,478 people who died in 2020, according to statistics from the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA). (ANI/Xinhua)

