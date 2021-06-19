At least 27 dead in bus accident in southern Peru

Lima [Peru], June 19 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 27 people were killed and several injured on Friday after an interprovincial bus overturned in the southern Peruvian region of Ayacucho, according to preliminary information provided by the police to local media.

The bus fell into a 250-meter ravine at about 3:00 a.m. local time while traveling on the Interoceanic Highway from the Ayacucho region to Arequipa.



According to initial reports from the scene of the accident, located 600 km southeast of the capital Lima, the Wari Palomino company bus was carrying a group of miners and their families.

Rescue teams, firefighters and police officers arrived at the site to rescue the injured, who were taken to the nearby hospital in Nasca.

The Peruvian Police is gathering information to determine the causes of the accident. (ANI/Xinhua)

