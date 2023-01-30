Australia: 5 injured after 'Khalistan' supporters attack Indians carrying national flag

Melbourne [Australia], January 30 (ANI): Another shocking incident from Australia surfaced on social media platforms where the men from alleged pro-Khalistani groups attacked Indians carrying the national flag in their hands, The Australia Today reported.

Taking to Twitter, The Australia Today said five people were sent to the hospital after the attack.

"Another video of #Khalistan goons running a mock in #Melbourne's Federation Square Five injured one in Hospital," The Australia Today tweeted.

After the video went viral, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemned the 'anti-India activities' by pro-Khalistani in Australia.

"I strongly condemn anti-India activities by pro-Khalistani in Australia. Anti-social elements that are trying to disrupt the peace & harmony of the country with these activities, must be dealt with strongly and culprits must be brought to books," tweeted Sirsa.

The Indian group was seen running away from the scene while the Khalistani group continued to hit them. One individual was seen breaking an Indian flag and throwing it on the floor.

Sarah L Gates, director of Hindu Human Rights Australasia, shared the video of a group of Khalistan supporters chasing an Indian youth who was carrying the Indian national flag on Twitter.

"Khalistanis now sharing footage of a Khali mob approaching a lone Indian youth with Tiranga and assaulting them near Federation Square Khalistan Referendum. I hope @AusFedPolice will not turn a blind eye," tweeted Gates.

One of them was seen charging towards the mob with a sword.

The Australia Today earlier reported that Indians in Australia had notified the Victoria Police that they had planned a protest at the Federation Square in Melbourne against the rising pro-Khalistan activities in the country.

Meanwhile, Australian Hindu Media informed that a sword-yielding Khalistani was arrested by the police at Federation Square.

"Khalistani goon, armed with a sword, who attacked Indians holding the Tiranga - arrested by police at Khalistani event at Federation Square, Melbourne today," Australian Hindu Media tweeted.

Condemning the attack, the Victoria Police informed that as of now 2 people have been arrested following the violent attack. The two arrested men are in their 30s and have been issued a penalty notice for "riotous behaviour".

The attack comes days after Hindu temples in Melbourne were set ablaze in a targeted attack.

Three males went to the e-commerce centre at Meriton Place at Clayton South in a blue Volkswagon Golf at about 10 pm on January 26, police said. (ANI)