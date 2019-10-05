Australian blogger couple released from Iranian prison

Sydney [Australia], Oct 5 (ANI): Australian bloggers couple, Jolie King and her partner Mark Firkin, are on their way home to Perth after being released from an Iranian prison, the couple said in a statement on Saturday.

The couple were kept in a detention centre in Tehran for almost three months after being arrested for reportedly flying a drone without a permit, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne was quoted as saying that all charges against the couple have been dropped and they are in "good health and in good spirits".

"For Jolie and for Mark, the ordeal they have been through is now over. They are being reunited with their loved ones, which is a source of great relief and joy to everyone," Payne was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the University of Melbourne academician Kylie Moore-Gilbert is still imprisoned in the country after being charged with spying in October 2018.

Payne said Dr Moore-Gilbert's case was "very complex" as she has been sentenced to 10 years in jail.

"We are continuing our discussions with the Iranian government. We don't accept the charges upon which she was convicted and we will seek to have her returned to Australia," she said.

