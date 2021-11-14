Australian COVID-19 cases fall to recent low amid battle against 3rd wave

Canberra [Australia], November 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Australia has reported its fewest daily COVID-19 cases in recent weeks as the country continues to battle the third wave of infections.

There were 1,115 new locally-acquired cases and five deaths from the pandemic reported across Australia on Sunday morning.

The majority of new cases were in Victoria, the country's second-most populous state with Melbourne as the capital city, where 905 cases and four deaths were reported.

As of Saturday 90.4 percent of Australians aged 16 and over had received one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 83 percent were fully inoculated, according to the Department of Health.

More than 250,000 Australians have had a third booster shot.

As the booster rollout accelerates Health Minister Greg Hunt on Sunday said the government would not change its definition of "fully vaccinated".

"The advice at this stage of Professor Brendan Murphy's Scientific and Technical Advisory Group is that you're regarded as fully vaccinated with two doses," he told Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) television. (ANI/Xinhua)