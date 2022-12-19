Australian Foreign Minister to visit China to attend 6th foreign and strategic dialogue

Canberra [Australia], December 19 (ANI): Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong will visit China on Wednesday to hold the 6th Australia-China Foreign and Strategic Dialogue, signalling an improvement in the relationship, Prime minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister said in a joint statement.

According to the statement, "Building on the recent constructive meeting between Prime Minister Albanese and President Xi in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, tomorrow Foreign Minister Penny Wong will travel to Beijing at the invitation of the People's Republic of China to meet China's State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi, and hold the 6th Australia-China Foreign and Strategic Dialogue."

"This Dialogue was last held in 2018," the statement reads.

In the statement, Albanese said that the dialogue would coincide with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

"This week marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Australia and the People's Republic of China. In 1972, then Prime Minister Gough Whitlam took a bold decision, recognising the importance of engagement and cooperation between our two nations and peoples. In the decades since China has grown to become one of the world's largest economies and Australia's largest trading partner. Trade between Australia and China, as well as strong people-to-people, cultural and business links have delivered significant benefits to both our countries," the statement reads.



"Australia seeks a stable relationship with China; we will cooperate where we can, disagree where we must and engage in the national interest," it added.

While sharing the statement on his Twitter account, Albanese said, "Joint statement on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Australia and the People's Republic of China."

But, in November, the relationship between China and Australia was not in a good position. Australia clarified that it did not participate in the "China-Indian Ocean Forum on Development Cooperation" held on November 21.

"Contrary to media reporting, no Australian Government official attended the Kunming

China-Indian Ocean Forum on Development Cooperation," tweeted Australia's High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell. China's aid agency hosted a meeting on Indian Ocean Forum.

While Canberra was invited for the meet by Beijing, Australia, a member of Quad (comprising Australia, Japan, India and the US) declined to participate in the China-led Indian Ocean Forum meet. (ANI)

