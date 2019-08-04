Police after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas in the US on Aug 3. Photo/ANI
Police after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas in the US on Aug 3. Photo/ANI

Australian PM expresses condolences to families of victims of El Paso shooting

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 08:44 IST

Sydney [Australia], Aug 4 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday expressed sadness and his condolences to the families of the 20 people who were killed in the "terrible and evil" shooting in El Paso, Texas.
"So terribly saddened by the senseless violence in El Paso that has taken so many innocent lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and communities impacted as well as the first responders. A terrible and evil attack," tweeted Scott Morrison.
The shooting incident claimed the lives of at least 20 people and injured more than 24 others on Saturday.
"20 innocent people from El Paso have lost their lives and more than two dozen more are injured," the governor of Texas Greg Abbott said.
"We as a state unite in support of the victims and their family members. We want to do all we can to assist them."
The police have arrested a 21-year-old suspect in connection with the incident.
The White House has said that multiple law enforcement agencies, including the ATF and the FBI, have been assisting the local authorities, who are leading the response to the shooting.
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon posted an Instagram message over the shooting.
"I can't believe I'm sending a note like this twice in one week," he said. "My heart aches for the community in El Paso, especially for the associates and customers at store 2201 and the families of the victims of today's tragedy. I'm praying for them and I hope you will join me." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 09:09 IST

Militants in Idlib violated ceasefire twice in 24hrs: Russia

Idlib [Syria], Aug 04 (ANI): Russia on Saturday claimed that militants in Idlib city of Syria have violated ceasefire in the region at least twice in the last 24 hours.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 07:09 IST

CPEC structured as a resource extraction exercise, says expert

Washington DC [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is not an investment into Pakistan, but is structured as a resource extraction exercise, a US-based frontier and emerging market analyst has said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 06:44 IST

President Kovind returns home after three-nation visit

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind returned home on Sunday after a successful week-long official tour to the West African nations of Benin, The Gambia, and Guinea.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 06:15 IST

Trump pledges "total support" after El Paso Mass Shooting

Washington DC [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Saturday pledged total support of the Federal Government to the governor of Texas Greg Abbott in the wake of the shooting incident at a shopping mall.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 06:13 IST

62 migrants rescued off Libya's western coast

Tripoli [Libya], Aug 4 (ANI): At least 62 Europe-bound migrants were rescued by Libyan Coast Guards off the country's Western Coast, the Anti-Illegal Immigration Agency has said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 04:49 IST

President Kovind honoured with Guinea's highest award

Conakry [Guinea], Aug 4 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind has been conferred with the National Order of Merit, the highest award of Guinea, during his official visit to the West African Nation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 03:52 IST

Top Indian-American Congressional Staffer Saikat Chakrabarti to...

Washington DC [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): A top Indian-American Congressional staffer has decided to resign from the post following a firestorm of controversy in the last few months.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 02:56 IST

RCEP trade ministers urge members to find solution-oriented...

Beijing [China], Aug 4 (ANI): The Ministers from the 16 countries of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) have called on the member states to find pragmatic and solution-oriented approaches to narrow divergence on the various remaining issues of the trade pact.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 02:25 IST

USA: Multiple people killed in shooting in El Paso

El Paso [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Multiple people were killed in a shooting incident at a shopping centre in the US city of El Paso, city's Mayor said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 01:26 IST

USA: Active shooter situation reported in El Paso

El Paso [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Police in the Texas city of El Paso said on Saturday that they were responding to reports of "multiple shooters" near a shopping centre.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:15 IST

After UK, Germany, Australia 'strongly' discourage their...

Berlin [Germany], Aug 3 (ANI): Following the United Kingdom, Germany on Saturday also issued a travel advisory "strongly" discouraging its citizens from travelling to Jammu and Kashmir citing the recent security alert in the state and asked those staying in Kashmir Valley and along the Amarnath Yatra

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:56 IST

Trump says his tariff polices are helping countries to negotiate...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Following up with a message on reaching trade talks with China, President Donald Trump claimed that his tariff policies are helping countries to negotiate 'real trade deals' with the United States.

Read More
iocl