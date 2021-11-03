Australian PM extends Diwali greetings to India

Canberra [Australia], November 3 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday extended his wishes to India on the holy festival of Diwali.

"On the darkest night of the month, we hold in our hearts the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. It is the moment when we turn the corner and begin to see the lights ahead of us, guiding us forward. We have been through dark times in these last two years," the Prime Minister said in a statement.

"We celebrate Diwali as we draw ever closer to the light at the end of our COVID-19 tunnel. That means all the things we have had to forsake - welcoming, gathering, celebration and ceremony - will again be possible," Morrison added.

"We look forward with joy and hope to know that our Diwali celebrations will take place again. Over recent years, I have joined Diwali celebrations around Australia and I know the joy, colour, community and food that makes Diwali such a special celebration, the Prime Minister said.



Meanwhile, Morrison also urged Australians to get vaccinated and said, "Our vaccination program underpins this plan and I urge all Australians to get vaccinated to take up the opportunity offered by our doses of hope."

Diwali is a festival of lights and one of the major festivals celebrated all over India.

Diwali symbolizes the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

On this day, Lord Rama returned to his kingdom Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshmana after defeating Ravana in Lanka and serving 14 years of exile.

This festival is also widely associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity. (ANI)

