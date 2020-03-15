Australian PM lauds Modi's G-20 link-up effort to combat COVID-19, promises all support

Canberra [Australia], Mar 15 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has lauded and promised his support to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's efforts to organise a link-up among G-20 leaders to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Responding to a reporter's question at a press conference here on the coronavirus pandemic, Morrison said that in his conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he communicated Australia's support to PM Modi's efforts to organise a link-up among all G-20 leaders.

"And one of the things I should mention that I spoke to Prime Minister Johnson is when it comes to the G20, I'm also aware that Prime Minister Modi is keen to organise a link-up between all the G-20 leaders. I think that's, I think that's a commendable initiative. Australia obviously supports that. I've communicated that," Morrison said.

Prime Minister Modi has proposed that the leaders of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries should hold a discussion via video conference to chalk out a joint strategy to fight coronavirus.

The proposal was welcomed and endorsed by all SAARC nations and the video conference will be held later today.

Morrison further said that he and Johnson have agreed to hold an urgent meeting with the G-20 Finance Ministers and Governors considering the economic impact of the pandemic.

"The Prime Minister (Johnson) and I agreed last night that an even more urgent meeting that could be needed would be a further meeting of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors. This is a health crisis, but it has very serious economic impacts," Morrison said.

Australia, the UK, and India are among more than 130 countries that have reported coronavirus cases. (ANI)