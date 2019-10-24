Australian PM Scott Morrison extends Diwali wishes

Canberra [Australia], Oct 24 (ANI): Days ahead of the festival of lights, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday extended his Diwali wishes to his Twitter followers and praised its underlying values and beliefs.

Taking to Twitter, Morrison posted a video and wrote: "Happy Diwali, Kitna acchaa hai Diwali ka tyohaar (How wonderful is Diwali)."

Morrison, in the video message to his followers, said that he loves the values and beliefs people share while celebrating this festival.

He also went on to call Australia the most multicultural country on the planet.

"It (Australia) is the place where people of all backgrounds, culture, and faith live together in remarkable harmony," Morrison said.

At the end of his message, he asked his fellow Australians to celebrate Diwali and savour all the blessings in their lives.

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India.

The festival will be celebrated on October 27 this year. On this day, people decorate their houses with traditional lamps, burst firecrackers, and exchange sweets. (ANI)

