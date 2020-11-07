Austria to close mosque in wake of Vienna terror attack

Vienna [Austria], November 7 (ANI): The Austrian government will close mosque after the deadly terrorist attack in Vienna earlier this week, said the Ministry of the Interior on Friday (local time).

A ministry spokesperson said more details would soon be given in a news conference with Interior Minister Karl Nehammer and Integration Minister Susanne Raab, reported Al Jazeera.

Four people were killed in a shooting on Monday, Austria's first major terror attack in decades. The man who opened fire in Vienna was identified as a 20-year-old Austrian citizen, Kujtim Fejzulai, who was killed by police during the assault, Al Jazeera further said.

A statement from the officials of Austria said in "discussion with the relevant authorities, we are closing one mosque" as it posed a threat to national security.

Fejzulai had traveled to Syria to join the Islamic State, but he was released early from prison in December. Since his release from prison, he had repeatedly visited two mosques. The two mosques were in Vienna's western suburbs. One called the Melit Ibrahim mosque in the Ottakring district and the other Tawhid mosque in the Meidling area. (ANI)